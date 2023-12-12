Dec 12, 2023 - Things to Do
Where to get your pet's photo with Santa
It's not too late to get your pets in line to see Santa.
- Here's where to find pet photo events with Santa in Greater Boston
🎅🏼 Santa returns to the Burlington Mall for pet photos Dec. 17 7pm-8:30pm.
🐕🦺 JB's Indoor Park in Norwell is hosting an ugly sweater doodle party featuring pet photos with Santa Dec. 16 at 3pm.
- Cost: $15 per dog.
- Be smart: Bring proof of the dog's vaccines.
📸 The Pru is hosting a pet photo day with Santa Dec. 17 3pm-6pm.
- Cost: $15+.
🐶 Petmedic Urgent Care, which opens next week in Cambridge, is hosting pet photos with Santa Dec. 14 5pm-7pm.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.