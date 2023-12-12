Dec 12, 2023 - Things to Do

Where to get your pet's photo with Santa

Santa takes a photo with Bailey Blue, a golden retriever and dog influencer, on top of a large white armchair at the Burlington Mall.

Bailey Blue, the goodest doggo, gets a photo with Santa at Burlington Mall. Photo: Courtesy of Simon

It's not too late to get your pets in line to see Santa.

  • Here's where to find pet photo events with Santa in Greater Boston

🎅🏼 Santa returns to the Burlington Mall for pet photos Dec. 17 7pm-8:30pm.

🐕‍🦺 JB's Indoor Park in Norwell is hosting an ugly sweater doodle party featuring pet photos with Santa Dec. 16 at 3pm.

  • Cost: $15 per dog.
  • Be smart: Bring proof of the dog's vaccines.

📸 The Pru is hosting a pet photo day with Santa Dec. 17 3pm-6pm.

  • Cost: $15+.

🐶 Petmedic Urgent Care, which opens next week in Cambridge, is hosting pet photos with Santa Dec. 14 5pm-7pm.

