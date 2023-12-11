Dec 11, 2023 - Things to Do

The Boston-area Christmas displays to visit

headshot
The massive Christmas tree on Boston Common as seen at night with purple, red, blue, green and other color lights and a blue star on top.

Boston Common Christmas tree. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The Christmas trees are lit and parks are glistening with decorations across Boston and the surrounding cities.

  • Want to get in the Christmas spirit? Check out one of these displays.

Boston Common

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson helped light the Christmas tree on Boston Common in late November.

Meanwhile, Macy's isn't putting up its Christmas tree in nearby Downtown Crossing this year, but other Christmas displays aren't far.

Faneuil Hall

A large, tall Christmas tree is lit and decorated at Faneuil Hall in Boston in 2022.
Faneuil Hall's tree lighting in 2022. Photo: Courtesy Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

A Christmas tree goes up every year between Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market.

Commonwealth Avenue Mall

Crowds of people walk through the Commonwealth Avenue Mall at night after it's lit for the holidays Nov. 30.
Photo: Courtesy of Michael Dwyer/Friends of the Public Garden.

Friends of the Public Garden kick off the holidays by lighting up the Commonwealth Avenue Mall every year.

  • This year the lights are extending to the Kenmore Square area for the first time.
  • The Charlesgate Park block of the mall will have green lights as a nod to the Emerald Necklace Conservancy and Charlesgate Alliance.
  • Where: Commonwealth Avenue between Arlington and Kenmore streets.

Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park

The trellis at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in Boston is lit up with 50,000 blue lights for the holidays.
Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in 2022. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park's trellis is lit up with 50,000 blue lights, surrounded by 14 decorated trees, per the city.

Seaport

The Seaport Christmas Tree lit up at night off of Seaport Boulevard with bright white lights.
Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

The Seaport sets up its own decked-out Christmas tree, alongside the Snowport.

Martin's Park

Boston's first-ever Martins Park holiday ship lighting at the Harborwalk in Boston on Nov. 27, 2021. Boston hosted the first-ever Martins Park holiday ship lighting. Blue and white tube lights were hung against the ship.
The ship lighting in 2021. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

This is the third year that the ship at Martin's Park will be lit for the holidays.

Of note: The park was built in memory of Martin W. Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Liberty Hotel

Some five upsidedown, decorated Christmas trees hang from the ceiling of the Liberty Hotel's lobby.
Photo: Courtesy of Liberty Hotel

If you want holiday vibes without the wind in your face, the Liberty Hotel decks out its lobby with upside-down Christmas trees hanging from the ceiling.

Mount Auburn Cemetery

Blue and teal lights flow through Mount Auburn Cemetery near the Sphynx statue.
Photo: Courtesy of Aram Boghosian/Masary Studios

SOLSTICE: Reflections on Winter Light, the light and sound show at Mount Auburn Cemetery, runs from Dec. 9 through Dec. 21.

  • The cemetery and Masary Studios built an outdoor winter oasis with kaleidoscopic light and sound installations, candlelight, live string music and video poems.
  • Where: 580 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge.

Somerville Illuminations Tour

A holiday installation outside a Somerville house showing R2D2 with a Santa hat, Darth Vader and a storm trooper.
Steph's favorite display from the 2022 Somerville Illuminations Tour. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Somerville residents go all out for the Illuminations Tour, which runs through early January.

  • We're not just talking wreaths on the front porch. Residents line their homes with lights, install large, inflatable snowmen and more.
  • Protip: See the Somerville Arts Council's interactive map for directions.

Did we miss a holiday display? Let us know at [email protected].

Go deeper: Boston-area holiday pop-up bars, lounges to visit

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more