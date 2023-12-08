Your Boston holiday market guide

Share on email (opens in new window)

Instead of hitting up a big box store or what's left of the area's shopping malls, some shoppers are seeking out small vendors at local holiday markets. Here are some of the most popular pop-ups around Boston:

Vintage dealers, craft makers and more take over the Crystal Ballroom in Davis Square for Small Mart.

More than 40 sellers will pack the music venue from 11am to 4pm Dec. 23.

Another pop-up Small Mart will be at Deep Cuts in Medford Square Dec. 16 noon to 5pm.

Trillium in Canton turns itself into a winter market each year with over 20 local vendors, live music and seasonal food and drinks.

The market is open this Saturday 11am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Get a little merry while you're there with Trillium's 4% apple cider.

The Seaport's Snowport market is back open this holiday season, with over 120 vendors, Christmas trees, a cocktail bar, food and more.

Sellers include Marak shoes, Himalayan art wear, the Irish Spirit Shop, vintage collections, specialty chocolates, cocktail mixes and of course special outfits and treats for pets.

Open now through Dec. 31, Monday-Thursday 3pm-8pm, Friday-Saturday 11am-9pm and Sunday 11am-8pm.

The East Boston Holiday Bazaar sets up at the ICA's Watershed location Saturday from 1pm to 6pm.

Hosted by the East Boston Chamber of Commerce and Veronica Robles Cultural Center, local makers, artists and food vendors will be on hand.

The SoWa Winter Festival is in full swing inside the Power Station in the South End.

115 vendors will be on hand, including specialty food vendors, craft makers, food trucks and bakeries for both humans and dogs.

The Somerville Flea Holiday Market is for thriftier shoppers, with local artists' wares and vintage finds at the Center for the Arts at the Armory.

Dec. 17 10am to 4pm.

The Harvard Square Holiday Fair is Dec. 15 from noon to 7pm, Dec. 16 from 11am to 7pm and Dec. 17, noon to 6pm.