Data: Walk Score; Graphic: Axios Visuals TD Garden ranks at the top of the nation's arenas when it comes to accessibility by transit, according to a new ranking. What's happening: Walk Score, a Redfin company that promotes walkable neighborhoods, measured how well NBA arenas are served by public transportation.

The company assigns a "usefulness" value to the nearby transit routes on frequency, type and distance between stops.

By the numbers: Four of the other 28 NBA arenas match TD Garden with transit scores of 100, signifying world-class public transportation, according to WalkScore: .Washington D.C.'s Capital One Arena, Brooklyn's Barclays Center, Manhattan's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, FedExForum in Memphis and Frost Bank Center Sanantonio rank the lowest.

Why it matters: Like its predecessor the Boston Garden, the TD Garden was built on top of the MBTA's North Station, one of the main Commuter Rail hubs and a busy stop on the Green and Orange lines.

The subway and streetcar lines get city dwellers to the arena while the Commuter Rail provides options for suburbanites north of Boston.

What's next: It's the busiest time of year for the TD Garden, with the Celtics and Bruins in their regular seasons.