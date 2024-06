Share on email (opens in new window)

Traffic on the Mass Pike. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A storm threatens to pummel the East Coast with heavy rain tomorrow and disrupt holiday travel. Why it matters: An estimated 55.4 million people will travel this week, per AAA's forecast, its third-highest Thanksgiving forecast since it began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Driving the news: A storm from the south and west will move into the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Tuesday night.

Expect dry but "unseasonably chilly" weather through Tuesday afternoon, followed by heavy rain, per the National Weather Service.

Areas with higher terrain, like parts of Western Mass, could see up to several inches of snow.

Yes, and: For those of you heading to the Cape and Islands, expect some strong winds Wednesday morning, per NWS.

State of play: MassDOT predicts Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be the busiest travel days in Massachusetts with traffic on routes 93, 95 and 90 (Mass Pike).

MassDOT is pausing construction on all major roadways except for designated work areas, per CBS Boston.

Steph's thought bubble: I wish I didn't have a 5-to-7-hour drive to New Jersey Wednesday night, but I'll take the traffic over heavy rain and traffic any day.