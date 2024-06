Share on email (opens in new window)

Christmas trees and other holiday decorations are getting lit all over the city this week.

The Christopher Columbus Park trellis lights up Monday at 5pm.

The "keg tree" at Samuel Adams at Faneuil Hall Marketplace is set to light up Tuesday at 5pm.

Faneuil Hall's tree brightens at 6pm Tuesday.

The ship at Martin's Park at Fort Point Channel will be lit up 5:30pm Saturday

Comedian Pete Davidson will perform two shows at the Wilbur Wednesday at 7:30pm and 10pm.