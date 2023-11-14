These Boston-area restaurants are open for Thanksgiving

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Some Boston restaurants won't close next Thursday. Photo: Courtesy of The Beehive

So you want a hearty meal on Thanksgiving Day without spending hours basting turkey or fighting holiday traffic to see the relatives you dislike. A handful of Boston-area restaurants will remain open next Thursday for those who would rather eat out.

The Beehive in Boston will offer a three-course meal and live music.

Cost: $89 per adult; $25 for kids 10 and under.

$89 per adult; $25 for kids 10 and under. Hours: 11am-11pm, Nov. 23

11am-11pm, Nov. 23 Be smart: Reserve your table now.

Baramor in Newton is serving its regular menu (e.g. lobster mac and cheese, chicken parm).

Baramor is also offering wintry cocktails like hot toddies and a rumchata hot chocolate drink called "S'Môr Booze Please."

Hours: 3pm-1am

Fogo de Chão in Boston will serve roasted turkey and au jus, Brazilian sausage and apple dressing, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole and other items, along with its regular menu.

Cost: Dinner pricing all day; free for children 6 and under, and half-price for children ages 7-12.

Dinner pricing all day; free for children 6 and under, and half-price for children ages 7-12. Hours: 11am-9pm.

11am-9pm. Be smart: Make your reservation now.

Sogno in Woburn will offer Thanksgiving-themed options along with its regular menu.

Special items include slow roasted turkey or porchetta, mashed potatoes, apple stuffing, duck confit with pumpkin gnocchi and a pumpkin cake with cream cheese mousse.

Hours: 11:30am-9pm

11:30am-9pm They're accepting reservations.

Sonsie in Boston will offer a three-course menu with apple cider-brined turkey, lamb shoulder, pumpkin pie and more.

Cost: $65 per person

$65 per person Hours: 12pm-8pm.

CLINK. at the Liberty Hotel in Boston will serve a Thanksgiving menu with two main courses and a dessert buffet.

Cost: $89 per adult; $37 per child.

$89 per adult; $37 per child. Hours: 12pm-4pm; regular dinner service resumes at 5:30pm.

Scampo at the Liberty Hotel will serve a four-course Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey with muscat gravy, anadama bread, sausage and golden raisin stuffing, lobster and dutch apple pie.