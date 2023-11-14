Gene-editing treatment cuts cholesterol in small study

Share on email (opens in new window)

A study led by Boston-based Verve Therapeutics showed for the first time that gene-editing can cut high cholesterol. Why it matters: The experimental treatment could offer an answer for tackling heart disease, the nation's leading cause of death.

Driving the news: Verve presented the findings Sunday at an American Heart Association meeting in Philadelphia, showing promising results for patients with a genetic disorder that causes high cholesterol, the New York Times reported.

Reality check: The trial involved only 10 patients in the UK and New Zealand.

Only three patients received a high enough dose to result in a substantial drop in cholesterol for several months.

The treatment needs to be tested on more people and for a longer period of time to confirm the approach is effective and safe, per NPR.

Yes, but: The study, which is ongoing, is a win for CRISPR, the form of gene-editing used in this treatment.