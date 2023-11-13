Last week, we asked our readers to share some of their recommendations and memories about Turkey Trot races around Boston.

Reader Sebastian A. wrote in to say he used to do the Andover Turkey Trot each Thanksgiving with his siblings before having kids, but plans to race again soon.

Pam H. mentioned that the Pilgrim 5K in Plymouth starts and finishes "by the most glorious monument in America… the Plymouth Rock."

What's happening: Don't miss out on some of the most popular races, like the 5k through Franklin Park, Somerville's Gobble Gobble Gobble and the Wellesley trot.