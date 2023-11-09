Massachusetts could finally ban "revenge porn"

Massachusetts lags behind the rest of the country when it comes to banning "revenge porn," but that could soon change as lawmakers prepare to take up a bill to crack down on domestic abuse.

What's happening: The Legislature's Judiciary Committee approved a package of legislation last month that would increase fines for harassment and coercive control.

It would also make distributing nude or sexual photos of someone without permission a crime, even if the subject consented to the images being taken.

Why it matters: Technology has developed much faster than the state's abuse laws. As it's become more popular for people to share intimate images with partners, distribution of private photos and videos in ways meant to hurt the subject has also become more common.

Creating intimate images without consent is already prohibited, but the law is silent on the distribution of private photos.

The proposal would also allow prosecutors to divert minors caught with nude images of other minors to an education program instead of charging them with possession of child pornography or having them register as sex offenders.

Massachusetts would be the 49th state in the country to adopt a revenge porn ban, a distinction not lost on supporters who have been pushing for the bill for years.

What they're saying: "We are obviously behind the rest of the country," bill sponsor Sen. John Keenan told Axios. "That suggests to me that it's beyond time to do it."

Gov. Charlie Baker made the bill a priority during his last years in office but the House and Senate failed to compromise on a final version last year.

Victims testified in favor of this year's bill last month.

What's next: The bill needs House and Senate approval before lawmakers can compromise on a version to send to Gov. Maura Healey before the end of the summer.

Between the lines: What the bill truly needs to become law is to be prioritized by Democratic leaders after top lawmakers allowed last session's bill to stall out.