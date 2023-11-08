Share on email (opens in new window)

Thanksgiving dinner's to go this year. Photo: Courtesy of Summer Shack

There's no shortage of food options for those who want a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal without the work.

Here are some places accepting orders now.

🥘 Zaz in Boston is taking orders for its Thanksgiving menu, which includes Caribbean-inspired dishes like Oxtail and sweet plantains and holiday classics.

Cost: Starts at $250 for up to eight servings.

🍗 Bar Mezzana in Boston is accepting Thanksgiving dinner orders until Nov. 19.

Its Thanksgiving meal includes roasted turkey breast, confit legs and three sides.

Cost: $70 a person, with options for two, four or six servings.

🍠 Woods Hill Pier 4 in Boston and Woods Hill Table in Concord are taking orders for their "Everything But The Turkey" package until Nov. 17.

The package includes sweet potatoes, cheddar biscuits and other dishes for $240, with an option to add a 2.5-pound pork shoulder roulade for another $100.

The food will be available for pickup the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🦃 Summer Shack locations in Boston and Cambridge are taking Thanksgiving orders a la cart, including turkey, mashed potatoes and other sides.

Cost: $160 for turkey; $220 for a full turkey dinner with sides that feeds up to 10 people.

Orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🥘 CLINK in Boston is offering a Thanksgiving feast package until 1pm Nov. 20.

The package includes a 10-to-12-pound herb-stuffed turkey, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans and more.

Cost: $525 for up to 10 servings.

Kits can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🍩 Union Square Donuts is taking pre-orders for savory snacks, desserts and frozen bake-at-home products until Nov. 19.

Cost: Under $20 for cheesy garlic bread rolls and danishes; $24 and up for donut boxes.

Orders will be ready for pickup or delivery the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🥧 Puritan & Company in Cambridge are taking sides orders through Nov. 19, with options like green bean casseroles, stuffing and pies.