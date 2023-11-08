Where to get Thanksgiving to-go orders around Boston
There's no shortage of food options for those who want a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal without the work.
- Here are some places accepting orders now.
🥘 Zaz in Boston is taking orders for its Thanksgiving menu, which includes Caribbean-inspired dishes like Oxtail and sweet plantains and holiday classics.
- Cost: Starts at $250 for up to eight servings.
🍗 Bar Mezzana in Boston is accepting Thanksgiving dinner orders until Nov. 19.
- Its Thanksgiving meal includes roasted turkey breast, confit legs and three sides.
- Cost: $70 a person, with options for two, four or six servings.
🍠 Woods Hill Pier 4 in Boston and Woods Hill Table in Concord are taking orders for their "Everything But The Turkey" package until Nov. 17.
- The package includes sweet potatoes, cheddar biscuits and other dishes for $240, with an option to add a 2.5-pound pork shoulder roulade for another $100.
- The food will be available for pickup the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
🦃 Summer Shack locations in Boston and Cambridge are taking Thanksgiving orders a la cart, including turkey, mashed potatoes and other sides.
- Cost: $160 for turkey; $220 for a full turkey dinner with sides that feeds up to 10 people.
- Orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
🥘 CLINK in Boston is offering a Thanksgiving feast package until 1pm Nov. 20.
- The package includes a 10-to-12-pound herb-stuffed turkey, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans and more.
- Cost: $525 for up to 10 servings.
- Kits can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
🍩 Union Square Donuts is taking pre-orders for savory snacks, desserts and frozen bake-at-home products until Nov. 19.
- Cost: Under $20 for cheesy garlic bread rolls and danishes; $24 and up for donut boxes.
- Orders will be ready for pickup or delivery the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
🥧 Puritan & Company in Cambridge are taking sides orders through Nov. 19, with options like green bean casseroles, stuffing and pies.
- Cost: $7-35 apiece.
- Orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
