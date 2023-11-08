2 hours ago - News

Where to get Thanksgiving to-go orders around Boston

There's no shortage of food options for those who want a home-cooked Thanksgiving meal without the work.

  • Here are some places accepting orders now.

🥘 Zaz in Boston is taking orders for its Thanksgiving menu, which includes Caribbean-inspired dishes like Oxtail and sweet plantains and holiday classics.

  • Cost: Starts at $250 for up to eight servings.

🍗 Bar Mezzana in Boston is accepting Thanksgiving dinner orders until Nov. 19.

  • Its Thanksgiving meal includes roasted turkey breast, confit legs and three sides.
  • Cost: $70 a person, with options for two, four or six servings.

🍠 Woods Hill Pier 4 in Boston and Woods Hill Table in Concord are taking orders for their "Everything But The Turkey" package until Nov. 17.

  • The package includes sweet potatoes, cheddar biscuits and other dishes for $240, with an option to add a 2.5-pound pork shoulder roulade for another $100.
  • The food will be available for pickup the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🦃 Summer Shack locations in Boston and Cambridge are taking Thanksgiving orders a la cart, including turkey, mashed potatoes and other sides.

  • Cost: $160 for turkey; $220 for a full turkey dinner with sides that feeds up to 10 people.
  • Orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🥘 CLINK in Boston is offering a Thanksgiving feast package until 1pm Nov. 20.

  • The package includes a 10-to-12-pound herb-stuffed turkey, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans and more.
  • Cost: $525 for up to 10 servings.
  • Kits can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🍩 Union Square Donuts is taking pre-orders for savory snacks, desserts and frozen bake-at-home products until Nov. 19.

  • Cost: Under $20 for cheesy garlic bread rolls and danishes; $24 and up for donut boxes.
  • Orders will be ready for pickup or delivery the Tuesday or Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

🥧 Puritan & Company in Cambridge are taking sides orders through Nov. 19, with options like green bean casseroles, stuffing and pies.

  • Cost: $7-35 apiece.
  • Orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
