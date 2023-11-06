36 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Boston this week
🍃 Ever wanted to make your own bong? Pottery with a Purpose is hosting a "puff puff pottery class" Monday at Dorchester Brewing.
- Tickets: $105. Tickets cover materials, the workshop, trivia with prizes.
🏆 Fresh Boston hosts sports Jeopardy Tuesday night.
- Winners get Fresh merch or gift cards.
- Admission is free.
🎭 Wednesday is opening night for "The Real James Bond ... Was Dominican" at the Emerson Paramount Center.
"Freakonomics Radio" explores the hidden side of failure Thursday at WBUR CitySpace.
🐕🦺 Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett is hosting an adoption event Thursday night with Great Dog Rescue New England.
- Admission is free.
