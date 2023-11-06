Share on email (opens in new window)

Instead of dog watching, Park-9 might let you take a dog home. Photo: Jonathan Wiggs/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

🍃 Ever wanted to make your own bong? Pottery with a Purpose is hosting a "puff puff pottery class" Monday at Dorchester Brewing.

Tickets: $105. Tickets cover materials, the workshop, trivia with prizes.

🏆 Fresh Boston hosts sports Jeopardy Tuesday night.

Winners get Fresh merch or gift cards.

Admission is free.

🎭 Wednesday is opening night for "The Real James Bond ... Was Dominican" at the Emerson Paramount Center.

"Freakonomics Radio" explores the hidden side of failure Thursday at WBUR CitySpace.

🐕‍🦺 Park-9 Dog Bar in Everett is hosting an adoption event Thursday night with Great Dog Rescue New England.