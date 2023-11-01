2 hours ago - News
Boston Public Library launches "spice bank"
The Boston Public Library has launched a "spice bank" to help people access seasoning during the holidays and beyond.
What's happening: Starting Wednesday, BPL patrons are asked to bring unopened spices and dried herbs to participating branches.
- The library has teamed with the Greater Boston Food Bank to distribute the spices to needy families and individuals.
Why it matters: The library hopes that by making expensive spices easier to come by, patrons can maintain cultural traditions and cook more nutritious meals.
Of note: The Brighton, Copley Square, Charlestown, Connolly, Fields Corner, Jamaica Plain, Lower Mills, Roslindale, Roxbury and South Boston branches are accepting donations.
- Spice donations dropped off at the Newsfeed Café inside the BPL's main branch in Copley Square will be matched by the cafe.
