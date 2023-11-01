Boston Public Library launches "spice bank"

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Boston Public Library has launched a "spice bank" to help people access seasoning during the holidays and beyond.

What's happening: Starting Wednesday, BPL patrons are asked to bring unopened spices and dried herbs to participating branches.

The library has teamed with the Greater Boston Food Bank to distribute the spices to needy families and individuals.

Why it matters: The library hopes that by making expensive spices easier to come by, patrons can maintain cultural traditions and cook more nutritious meals.

Of note: The Brighton, Copley Square, Charlestown, Connolly, Fields Corner, Jamaica Plain, Lower Mills, Roslindale, Roxbury and South Boston branches are accepting donations.