49 mins ago - News

The Boston area's best trick-or-treat spots

headshot
Illustration of a seagull dressed as the devil, surrounded by flames.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We asked last week for the best trick-or-treat locations around Boston and for any tips about which neighborhoods to bring your little ones to this evening.

What you said: Reader Gianna C. suggested Savin Hill "Over the Bridge," the hillside enclave neighborhood in Dorchester.

  • "The whole neighborhood commits to the bit — lots of fog machines and adults in lawn chairs and king-sized candy bars," she said.

Be smart: Gianna recommends against driving there, since parking can be crazy.

  • Luckily, the Red Line to the Savin Hill T stop is back open as of yesterday.

Of note: Reader Marilyn T. suggested Beals Street in Brookline, since the road gets closed off to motor traffic for trick-or-treating.

There are plenty of other street closures, block parties and other Halloween events spread across the city.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more