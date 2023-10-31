The Boston area's best trick-or-treat spots

Share on email (opens in new window)

We asked last week for the best trick-or-treat locations around Boston and for any tips about which neighborhoods to bring your little ones to this evening.

What you said: Reader Gianna C. suggested Savin Hill "Over the Bridge," the hillside enclave neighborhood in Dorchester.

"The whole neighborhood commits to the bit — lots of fog machines and adults in lawn chairs and king-sized candy bars," she said.

Be smart: Gianna recommends against driving there, since parking can be crazy.

Luckily, the Red Line to the Savin Hill T stop is back open as of yesterday.

Of note: Reader Marilyn T. suggested Beals Street in Brookline, since the road gets closed off to motor traffic for trick-or-treating.

Even the National Park Service gets in on the fun by offering treats at 83 Beals St., President John F. Kennedy's birthplace.

There are plenty of other street closures, block parties and other Halloween events spread across the city.