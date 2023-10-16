Massachusetts' Starbucks is cheaper, sort of

Share on email (opens in new window)

It might come as a shock to anyone with a $20-a-day Starbucks habit, but Massachusetts has the most affordable coffee in the country, according to price transparency platform PriceListo.

What's happening: The company analyzed average Starbucks prices compared to states' average earnings. Being a rich state, Massachusetts came out with, relatively, the most affordable coffee.

By the numbers: It takes 20.2 minutes for the average Massachusetts worker to earn enough for the average $13.26 Massachusetts Starbucks order.

In the least affordable coffee state, Mississippi, it takes the average worker 39 minutes to earn their typical order.

Zoom out: The national average order takes 25.2 minutes to earn.