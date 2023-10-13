Share on email (opens in new window)

It's spooky season, which means those of you who aren't crazy enough to venture into Salem this month are probably making your Halloween plans now.

We've rounded up some events that won't break the bank.

🫦 Full Body Cast, which has hosted live Rocky Horror Picture Show performances since 1984, is hosting special shows Oct. 27 and 28 at 9:30pm at the AMC Theater near Boston Common.

There's also a Halloween night show at 9pm.

Tickets are $15.49 for adults, $12.49 for children under age 12 and $13.99 for those over age 60.

Pro tip: Diehard Rocky Horror fans should check out the Oct. 20 show at the Emerson Colonial with Pat Quinn (yes, that Pat Quinn).

Those tickets cost almost twice as much, depending on your seat.

🎞 Coolidge Corner Theatre is hosting its 22nd Halloween Horror Marathon at 11:30pm on Oct. 28. If you're not scaring yourself half to death, is it even Halloween?

The lineup includes Rosemary's Baby, Suspiria, The Blair Witch Project and four unnamed films in 35mm.

Tickets start at $35.

🍻 City Tap House wants to see your costumed pups for "Yappy Halloween," 12pm-5pm Oct. 28.

The tavern says it's serving its "Scooby Snacks," a THC-infused seltzer and ginger beer, along with other themed drinks.

🐕 Park-9 in Everett is transforming into a Haunted Dog Mansion on Halloweekend with treats, cocktail specials and costume contests.

There's a category for best dog/human coordinated costume.

The party runs 5pm-11pm Oct. 28

Tickets are $25 a person or $83 for a four-pack. Children under 2 get in free.

Park-9 also has its Trick-(F)or- Treat costume party on Halloween for dog owners and dog-loving spectators.

The celebration runs 5-10pm, Oct. 31.

🦓 The Franklin Park Zoo is hosting Halloween gatherings during its Boston Lights lantern experience Oct. 27, 28 and 29 from 6 to 10:30pm.

🎨 The ICA is hosting Halloweekend events for families, including a free teen takeover the evening of Oct. 27 that includes dancing, art-making and a Halloween Ball on Oct. 28 hosted by drag artist SAINT.