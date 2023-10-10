Boston cafes and bakeries see a business boom

When does Tatte not have a line? Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston-area cafes and bakeries have seen a bigger uptick in business over the last year than similar businesses in the rest of the country, according to data analyzed by Boston-based transaction company Toast.

Why it matters: Boston is regarded as one of the country's most coffee-filled cities, and quick eats at bakeries and cafes represent a good portion of the local economy.

The higher sales rates suggest remote workers are getting outside the home more often than last year, according to Toast.

Zoom in: Bakeries and cafes in the Boston area made 6% more sales transactions in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the same time in 2022, tied with Minneapolis for the highest increase in the country, according to Toast's Restaurant Trends Report.

Zoom out: Toast tracked an increase in bakery and cafe transactions in 12 of the 17 metropolitan areas measured.

Philadelphia and Detroit came in second with a 5% increase, and New York City's number went up 4%.

By the numbers: Nationwide, guests spent about on average $8 per food item and $6 per beverage at cafes and bakeries, according to Toast's analysis.