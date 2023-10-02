26 mins ago - Culture

Vote to name Boston's best novel

Mike Deehan
Massachusetts has a long literary history and has been home to some of the finest American writers.

What's happening: We want to crown the best Boston novel, and we've arranged them into a bracket you can vote on all week.

Flashback: The list came from (many) nominations of titles written by local novelists or about Boston that we received from readers last week.

The intrigue: Some of the matchups in Round One include:

  • Sylvia Plath vs. a romance bestseller.
  • The king of Boston detective fiction vs. a local writer focused on race and gender.
  • A pioneering 19th century female author vs. the king of the Beat writers.

Vote here to tell us your favorites:

