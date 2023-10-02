Vote to name Boston's best novel

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Massachusetts has a long literary history and has been home to some of the finest American writers.

What's happening: We want to crown the best Boston novel, and we've arranged them into a bracket you can vote on all week.

Flashback: The list came from (many) nominations of titles written by local novelists or about Boston that we received from readers last week.

The intrigue: Some of the matchups in Round One include:

Sylvia Plath vs. a romance bestseller.

The king of Boston detective fiction vs. a local writer focused on race and gender.

A pioneering 19th century female author vs. the king of the Beat writers.

Vote here to tell us your favorites: