Vote to name Boston's best novel
Massachusetts has a long literary history and has been home to some of the finest American writers.
What's happening: We want to crown the best Boston novel, and we've arranged them into a bracket you can vote on all week.
Flashback: The list came from (many) nominations of titles written by local novelists or about Boston that we received from readers last week.
The intrigue: Some of the matchups in Round One include:
- Sylvia Plath vs. a romance bestseller.
- The king of Boston detective fiction vs. a local writer focused on race and gender.
- A pioneering 19th century female author vs. the king of the Beat writers.
Vote here to tell us your favorites:
