Resubmitted Seaport plans propose movie studio, arboretum, library

The parking lot at 371 D Street set for redevelopment. Photo: Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Two developers resubmitted competing proposals this week to build out 6.2 unused acres of the Seaport — one of the final empty spaces in the city's recently redeveloped, affluent district.

Why it matters: Hopeful developers for the site near the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center must deliver amenities and programs that benefit local residents, according to request for proposals.

Catch up fast: Following criticism that the process had been rushed, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority canceled prior redevelopment plans in April and reopened bidding in June.

What's happening: This second round drew two bids from Cronin Development and Boston Global Investors by the deadline — the same developers who filed proposals last spring.

Both plans feature additional amenities targeted to locals.

Cronin's new plan adds a film studio owned by cinematographer and Mattapan native Tommy Maddox-Upshaw and an arboretum.

It still includes a gallery featuring artists of color, a grocery store, food hall, daycare, community health center and a satellite for Pensole Lewis College of Business & Design, a historically Black college.

In addition to a landing pad for battery-powered air taxis, the plan calls for a shuttle from Nubian Square to the Seaport, an MBTA bus stop and e-bike charging stations.

What they're saying: Amenities like the gallery, the Black-owned movie studio and arboretum in the predominantly white Seaport neighborhood send the message to Black and brown Bostonians that "you can play here … you can bring your families here," says Linda Dorcena Forry, a partner with the Cronin project.

Meanwhile, Boston Global Investors' new plan adds a tech hub/library branch, and still features lab and office space, a grocery store, hotel and life sciences building with a biomanufacturing floor, the Boston Business Journal reported.

What's next: The authority will now review the proposals.