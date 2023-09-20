46 mins ago - Things to Do

Zildjian cymbals celebrates 400 years with a concert

Mike Deehan

Zildjian cymbals on display. Photo: Keith Durflinger/Getty Images

One of the world's preeminent cymbal manufacturers, Zildjian will celebrate its quadricentennial Wednesday with a concert at Roadrunner hosted by drummer and comedian Fred Armisen.

  • In the 20th century, the Zildjian family made its way to Boston and eventually to Norwell, where the company is now headquartered.

Flashback: In 1623 New England, Plymouth colony was only 3 years old, and Boston wouldn't exist for another seven years.

  • Meanwhile, in the Armenian sector of Constantinople, metalsmith Avedis Zildjian founded what would become a world famous musical instrument company.

What's happening: The concert will feature homages to Zildjian Hall of Fame inductees like Ringo Starr, Omar Hakim, Terri Lyne Carrington and Sheila E.

  • 18 drummers, including Gorden Campbell, Marc Quiñones, Jamie-Leigh Schultz and Devon Taylor, will pay tribute to the musicians who have helped make Zildjian a household name.

Be smart: Tickets are available for $50.

