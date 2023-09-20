46 mins ago - Things to Do
Zildjian cymbals celebrates 400 years with a concert
One of the world's preeminent cymbal manufacturers, Zildjian will celebrate its quadricentennial Wednesday with a concert at Roadrunner hosted by drummer and comedian Fred Armisen.
- In the 20th century, the Zildjian family made its way to Boston and eventually to Norwell, where the company is now headquartered.
Flashback: In 1623 New England, Plymouth colony was only 3 years old, and Boston wouldn't exist for another seven years.
- Meanwhile, in the Armenian sector of Constantinople, metalsmith Avedis Zildjian founded what would become a world famous musical instrument company.
What's happening: The concert will feature homages to Zildjian Hall of Fame inductees like Ringo Starr, Omar Hakim, Terri Lyne Carrington and Sheila E.
- 18 drummers, including Gorden Campbell, Marc Quiñones, Jamie-Leigh Schultz and Devon Taylor, will pay tribute to the musicians who have helped make Zildjian a household name.
Be smart: Tickets are available for $50.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.