Zildjian cymbals celebrates 400 years with a concert

One of the world's preeminent cymbal manufacturers, Zildjian will celebrate its quadricentennial Wednesday with a concert at Roadrunner hosted by drummer and comedian Fred Armisen.

In the 20th century, the Zildjian family made its way to Boston and eventually to Norwell, where the company is now headquartered.

Flashback: In 1623 New England, Plymouth colony was only 3 years old, and Boston wouldn't exist for another seven years.

Meanwhile, in the Armenian sector of Constantinople, metalsmith Avedis Zildjian founded what would become a world famous musical instrument company.

What's happening: The concert will feature homages to Zildjian Hall of Fame inductees like Ringo Starr, Omar Hakim, Terri Lyne Carrington and Sheila E.

18 drummers, including Gorden Campbell, Marc Quiñones, Jamie-Leigh Schultz and Devon Taylor, will pay tribute to the musicians who have helped make Zildjian a household name.

Be smart: Tickets are available for $50.