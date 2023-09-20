20 mins ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate Oktoberfest at Boston-area breweries

Steph Solis
A close up on a stein with the Samuel Adams Oktoberfest beer logo with three men in the background.

Sam Adams' Oktoberfest. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Grab your stein and get a drink at one of many Boston-area breweries and bars celebrating Oktoberfest this fall.

Sam Adams

Both the Jamaica Plain brewery and downtown taproom are holding Oktoberfest events this weekend.

  • The brewery kicks off the festivities with a VIP Beer Dinner Thursday, including a three-course meal with beer pairings. Tickets are $75.
  • The brewery and taproom will have live music and food all weekend. Tickets are $10.

Night Shift

Night Shift Brewing is hosting Oktoberfest events Friday at its beer gardens on the Esplanade and in Allston with jumbo soft pretzels.

  • The Everett location has an event Saturday with live music, food trucks and a stein-holding competition.
  • The Lovejoy Wharf location celebrates on Sunday with live music from the Hofbrau Polka Band and an Oktoberfest-themed menu.
  • All events are free.

Harpoon

Harpoon Brewery will celebrate Oktoberfest Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 with stein-hoisting competitions, pretzel eating contests and chicken dancing.

  • Be smart: People interested in competing should arrive early to sign up for a slot.

Trinktisch

The Belmont brewery is hosting a four-course dinner with beer pairings on Oct. 3.

  • The event, which runs 6pm-9pm, features "Fest of Both Worlds," a collaboration beer by Jack's Abby and Weihenstephan.
  • Tickets are $65-$80.

Aeronaut

Aeronaut Allston is hosting an Oktoberfest event Oct. 7 from 1pm-9pm.

  • There's a multi-round stein-hoisting competition.
  • Tickets are $12 — or $35 if you opt to keep the 1 liter stein and a first pour.
