How to celebrate Oktoberfest at Boston-area breweries
Grab your stein and get a drink at one of many Boston-area breweries and bars celebrating Oktoberfest this fall.
Sam Adams
Both the Jamaica Plain brewery and downtown taproom are holding Oktoberfest events this weekend.
- The brewery kicks off the festivities with a VIP Beer Dinner Thursday, including a three-course meal with beer pairings. Tickets are $75.
- The brewery and taproom will have live music and food all weekend. Tickets are $10.
Night Shift
Night Shift Brewing is hosting Oktoberfest events Friday at its beer gardens on the Esplanade and in Allston with jumbo soft pretzels.
- The Everett location has an event Saturday with live music, food trucks and a stein-holding competition.
- The Lovejoy Wharf location celebrates on Sunday with live music from the Hofbrau Polka Band and an Oktoberfest-themed menu.
- All events are free.
Harpoon
Harpoon Brewery will celebrate Oktoberfest Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 with stein-hoisting competitions, pretzel eating contests and chicken dancing.
- Be smart: People interested in competing should arrive early to sign up for a slot.
Trinktisch
The Belmont brewery is hosting a four-course dinner with beer pairings on Oct. 3.
- The event, which runs 6pm-9pm, features "Fest of Both Worlds," a collaboration beer by Jack's Abby and Weihenstephan.
- Tickets are $65-$80.
Aeronaut
Aeronaut Allston is hosting an Oktoberfest event Oct. 7 from 1pm-9pm.
- There's a multi-round stein-hoisting competition.
- Tickets are $12 — or $35 if you opt to keep the 1 liter stein and a first pour.
