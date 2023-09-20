How to celebrate Oktoberfest at Boston-area breweries

Share on email (opens in new window)

Grab your stein and get a drink at one of many Boston-area breweries and bars celebrating Oktoberfest this fall.

Sam Adams

Both the Jamaica Plain brewery and downtown taproom are holding Oktoberfest events this weekend.

The brewery kicks off the festivities with a VIP Beer Dinner Thursday, including a three-course meal with beer pairings. Tickets are $75.

The brewery and taproom will have live music and food all weekend. Tickets are $10.

Night Shift

Night Shift Brewing is hosting Oktoberfest events Friday at its beer gardens on the Esplanade and in Allston with jumbo soft pretzels.

The Everett location has an event Saturday with live music, food trucks and a stein-holding competition.

The Lovejoy Wharf location celebrates on Sunday with live music from the Hofbrau Polka Band and an Oktoberfest-themed menu.

All events are free.

Harpoon

Harpoon Brewery will celebrate Oktoberfest Sept. 29 and Sept. 30 with stein-hoisting competitions, pretzel eating contests and chicken dancing.

Be smart: People interested in competing should arrive early to sign up for a slot.

Trinktisch

The Belmont brewery is hosting a four-course dinner with beer pairings on Oct. 3.

The event, which runs 6pm-9pm, features "Fest of Both Worlds," a collaboration beer by Jack's Abby and Weihenstephan.

Tickets are $65-$80.

Aeronaut

Aeronaut Allston is hosting an Oktoberfest event Oct. 7 from 1pm-9pm.