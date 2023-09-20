Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Massachusetts now offers rebates for residents buying used electric cars, thanks to last year's climate law.

Why it matters: The rebates are one of several ways Massachusetts is trying to wean residents off fossil fuels and meet its climate goals, including a 2025 deadline to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles.

Massachusetts had nearly 50,000 registered in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

What's happening: The state is now offering $3,500 for purchases or leases of used electric cars through participating dealerships.

As of Sept. 1, electric car buyers can use the rebate to help cover a down payment at the point of sale, per the Globe.

They can also get the rebate through a check in the mail within 90 days of an application approval.

Be smart: The new rules apply to used electric vehicle purchases since last fall.

Those who bought an electric car between Nov. 10, 2022 and Aug. 8, 2023 must submit a rebate application by Nov. 6, 2023.

How to qualify: Massachusetts residents can get the rebate for light-duty electric vehicles (EV) or fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Hybrid car purchases don't qualify.

The cars need to cost $40,000 or less.

Eligible residents need to either receive some form of state or federal assistance or meet certain income restrictions.

The state caps recipients' income at $150,000 for a couple, $112,500 for a head of household and $75,000 for everyone else.

Plus: Those who get public assistance could get an additional $1,500 back.