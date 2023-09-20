Massachusetts' new EV rebates cover used cars, down payments
Massachusetts now offers rebates for residents buying used electric cars, thanks to last year's climate law.
Why it matters: The rebates are one of several ways Massachusetts is trying to wean residents off fossil fuels and meet its climate goals, including a 2025 deadline to reach 300,000 zero-emission vehicles.
- Massachusetts had nearly 50,000 registered in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
What's happening: The state is now offering $3,500 for purchases or leases of used electric cars through participating dealerships.
- As of Sept. 1, electric car buyers can use the rebate to help cover a down payment at the point of sale, per the Globe.
- They can also get the rebate through a check in the mail within 90 days of an application approval.
Be smart: The new rules apply to used electric vehicle purchases since last fall.
- Those who bought an electric car between Nov. 10, 2022 and Aug. 8, 2023 must submit a rebate application by Nov. 6, 2023.
How to qualify: Massachusetts residents can get the rebate for light-duty electric vehicles (EV) or fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV). Hybrid car purchases don't qualify.
- The cars need to cost $40,000 or less.
- Eligible residents need to either receive some form of state or federal assistance or meet certain income restrictions.
- The state caps recipients' income at $150,000 for a couple, $112,500 for a head of household and $75,000 for everyone else.
Plus: Those who get public assistance could get an additional $1,500 back.
