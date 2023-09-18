How to get free Paxlovid in Massachusetts

👋 Steph here. When I tested positive for COVID-19 last week, I assumed the state's hotline and resources had all vanished at this stage of the pandemic.

Fortunately, I was wrong.

Why it matters: COVID cases are on the rise again, and the state can get you Paxlovid with just a couple steps on your part.

What's happening: High-risk adults with COVID who want the medication can do a free telehealth consultation with a contractor for the state.

If you qualify for Paxlovid, they'll send it to you for free.

How it works: The service runs 8am-10pm daily in 17 languages.

You fill out a form online, or call 833-450-3461 to discuss your medical history so a clinician can determine whether you qualify.

❌ Don't be like me! I paid $99 for a MinuteClinic appointment. The doctor denied me Paxlovid despite my risk factors and instead suggested zinc and vitamin C, which my mother could have told me for free.

Shout-out to my friend Aimee, who found the link to the state's telehealth consultations and sent it my way.

Reality check: The side effects of Paxlovid are no joke. I spent the last few days feeling worse than I did before I started the treatment, but it's a necessary evil.