The Big E returns with New England's finest fried food

Mike Deehan

Deehan explored the Big E's finest offerings a few years ago. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

The Big E, New England's multi-state fair opens Friday with all the deep-fried nonsense food, carnival rides and aging rock stars you could wish for.

Why it matters: The Eastern States Exposition is a showcase for New England's agricultural exports and local products.

One of the highlights of the Big E is the midway featuring some of real America's finest cuisine: fair food.

  • Deep-fried jelly beans, Oreos and Kool-aid are all on the menu. They've even found a way to deep-fry butter.
  • Cream puffs and giant eclairs have also become fair staples.

New this year will be a Wurst Haus location by Springfield's Student Prince restaurant.

  • For drinkers, the Big E Martini Bar returns, as well as Opa Opa Saloon, the Sam Adams Beer Garden and pop-up German and Irish pubs.

John Fogerty will headline Friday night, and Jimmy Eat World are scheduled to play Saturday.

  • Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Montell Jordan are set to play the fair's closing night.

Be smart: The fair runs daily through Oct. 1.

  • Day tickets cost $12-$20 and multi-day passes are available.
