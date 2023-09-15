2 hours ago - Things to Do
The Big E returns with New England's finest fried food
The Big E, New England's multi-state fair opens Friday with all the deep-fried nonsense food, carnival rides and aging rock stars you could wish for.
Why it matters: The Eastern States Exposition is a showcase for New England's agricultural exports and local products.
One of the highlights of the Big E is the midway featuring some of real America's finest cuisine: fair food.
- Deep-fried jelly beans, Oreos and Kool-aid are all on the menu. They've even found a way to deep-fry butter.
- Cream puffs and giant eclairs have also become fair staples.
New this year will be a Wurst Haus location by Springfield's Student Prince restaurant.
- For drinkers, the Big E Martini Bar returns, as well as Opa Opa Saloon, the Sam Adams Beer Garden and pop-up German and Irish pubs.
John Fogerty will headline Friday night, and Jimmy Eat World are scheduled to play Saturday.
- Vanilla Ice, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Montell Jordan are set to play the fair's closing night.
Be smart: The fair runs daily through Oct. 1.
- Day tickets cost $12-$20 and multi-day passes are available.
