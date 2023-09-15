Share on email (opens in new window)

Some of Boston's best restaurants are hidden neighborhood spots or low-key hangs you won't find on a trendy list of what's hot and new.

What's happening: Local Redditor "lightskintastebud" asked the Boston subreddit community for their favorite underrated restaurants, and it resulted in one of the best eating tours you could want.

Why it matters: In an algorithm-driven world, it's good to hear from real people about the best food places instead of social media fads.

Here are some of the most popular crowdsourced hidden gems:

🍅 Carlo's Cucina Italiana in Allston - A venerable spot feeding generations of students on a budget with more than just red sauce. Get the chicken parm.

🧆 anoush'ella in the South End - The best no-frills Armenian Lebanese food in a neighborhood that can get pricey.

🍜 Ganko Ittetsu Ramen in Brookline - Certainly a contender for the area's best ramen.

🍚 Kala Thai Cookery - A gem of a Thai food place hidden downtown by the Public Market.

🌍 Suya Joint - Nubian Square's go-to for "All African" favorites, owned and operated by Nigerian chef Cecelia Lizotte.

🫒 Deehan's thought bubble: Don't sleep on the South Bay Olive Garden. It's cheap as hell now and probably the sixth or seventh best eatery in the entire South Bay shopping center.