Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Sudbury's own Chris Evans presumably wasn't wearing stars or stripes when he married Portuguese actress Alba Baptista this weekend.

What happened: People reports Evans' famous friends from the Marvel troupe were around Boston for the ceremony at Evans' home and a party at a private estate on the Cape.

Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, plus Jeremy Renner, were spotted at Contessa on Newbury Street.

Newton native John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt also attended the wedding.

Plus: Downey was spotted again Sunday night at Puritan & Company dining with costar Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost.