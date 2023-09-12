17 mins ago - Culture

Chris Evans' Boston wedding brings the Avengers to town

Mike Deehan

Evans walks a red carpet in 2019. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Sudbury's own Chris Evans presumably wasn't wearing stars or stripes when he married Portuguese actress Alba Baptista this weekend.

What happened: People reports Evans' famous friends from the Marvel troupe were around Boston for the ceremony at Evans' home and a party at a private estate on the Cape.

  • Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan, plus Jeremy Renner, were spotted at Contessa on Newbury Street.
  • Newton native John Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt also attended the wedding.

Plus: Downey was spotted again Sunday night at Puritan & Company dining with costar Scarlett Johansson and her husband Colin Jost.

  • Johansson and Downey even had time to enjoy the Museum of Fine Arts.
