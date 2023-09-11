47 mins ago - Things to Do
Massachusetts' peak fall foliage schedule
Peak fall foliage in New England will be here before you know it.
Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.
Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.
- In and around Massachusetts, leaves are predicted to start changing color next week and reach peak foliage season around Oct. 9.
- The Bay State will likely be past its peak fall colors by the week after.
Be smart: The best places to view fall foliage in Massachusetts include:
- The drive down Route 2 and Route 20 through Concord, Sudbury and Waltham, according to a state guide.
- The bogs around Carver and Wareham and of course Route 9 in the Pioneer Valley.
Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.
- As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.
- The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.
