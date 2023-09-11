Share on email (opens in new window)

Peak fall foliage in New England will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

In and around Massachusetts, leaves are predicted to start changing color next week and reach peak foliage season around Oct. 9.

The Bay State will likely be past its peak fall colors by the week after.

Be smart: The best places to view fall foliage in Massachusetts include:

The drive down Route 2 and Route 20 through Concord, Sudbury and Waltham, according to a state guide.

The bogs around Carver and Wareham and of course Route 9 in the Pioneer Valley.

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.