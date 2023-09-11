47 mins ago - Things to Do

Massachusetts' peak fall foliage schedule

Carly Mallenbaum
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Peak fall foliage in New England will be here before you know it.

Why it matters: Your window to view the bright hues might be trickier to predict, as climate change impacts when leaves change — and how colorful they get.

Driving the news: Using historical weather reports, tree species info and user data, travel brand SmokyMountains.com put together 2023 foliage prediction maps of the U.S.

  • In and around Massachusetts, leaves are predicted to start changing color next week and reach peak foliage season around Oct. 9.
  • The Bay State will likely be past its peak fall colors by the week after.

Be smart: The best places to view fall foliage in Massachusetts include:

  • The drive down Route 2 and Route 20 through Concord, Sudbury and Waltham, according to a state guide.
  • The bogs around Carver and Wareham and of course Route 9 in the Pioneer Valley.
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios
Data: SmokyMountains.com; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Between the lines: The green color in leaves comes from chlorophyll, the pigment that helps plants turn sunlight into energy via photosynthesis.

  • As nights get longer and there's less sunlight in the fall, leaves stop making chlorophyll.
  • The green color fades and the yellows, oranges, reds or purples become visible.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more