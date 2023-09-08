How to fake it: What to know about the 2023 New England Patriots
The Patriots' regular season kicks off Sunday in Foxborough with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
- When you find yourself at a tailgate party feeling anxious about your season knowledge, let us help you prepare.
Driving the news: Welcome to Patriots rebuilding, season four. The cast of main characters hasn't changed much, but a behind-the-scenes addition might make this the year the Pats finally find their post-Tom Brady identity.
Threat level: New England finished last season with eight wins and nine losses after losing the playoff wild card game to Buffalo.
- Since then, the talk has been about whether quarterback Mac Jones would return to lead the team in 2023.
- That speculation ended last week when coach Bill Belichick cut the two other QBs from the preseason team, leaving Jones as the only quarterback on the roster.
Catch up quick: Tom Brady left for Florida four years ago. That was also the last season the Pats won a playoff game.
- The once-dominant team has only won half their games in the four seasons without Brady.
What's new: Belichick brought on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien this season to support Jones and fix last year's scoring problems.
What they're saying: "Belichick is making a massive bet that O'Brien steadies a turbulent ship and provides offensive stability that allows for a proper assessment of Jones while complementing what should be a good defense," the Athletic's Chad Graff wrote.
- Patriots Insider's Tom Curran agrees: this season isn't about wins, he wrote for NBC Sports. It's about quality control.
What's next: Including Sunday's opener, the Patriots' have a tough early schedule, with the Jets, Dolphins and Cowboys. All are seen as tests for Jones and the offense.
