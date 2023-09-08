Joshuah Bledsoe #24 and the rest of the Patriots get ready to take the field for their preseason game against the Tennessee Titans last month. Photo: Silas Walker/Getty Images

The Patriots' regular season kicks off Sunday in Foxborough with a game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When you find yourself at a tailgate party feeling anxious about your season knowledge, let us help you prepare.

Driving the news: Welcome to Patriots rebuilding, season four. The cast of main characters hasn't changed much, but a behind-the-scenes addition might make this the year the Pats finally find their post-Tom Brady identity.

Threat level: New England finished last season with eight wins and nine losses after losing the playoff wild card game to Buffalo.

Since then, the talk has been about whether quarterback Mac Jones would return to lead the team in 2023.

That speculation ended last week when coach Bill Belichick cut the two other QBs from the preseason team, leaving Jones as the only quarterback on the roster.

Catch up quick: Tom Brady left for Florida four years ago. That was also the last season the Pats won a playoff game.

The once-dominant team has only won half their games in the four seasons without Brady.

What's new: Belichick brought on offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien this season to support Jones and fix last year's scoring problems.

What they're saying: "Belichick is making a massive bet that O'Brien steadies a turbulent ship and provides offensive stability that allows for a proper assessment of Jones while complementing what should be a good defense," the Athletic's Chad Graff wrote.

Patriots Insider's Tom Curran agrees: this season isn't about wins, he wrote for NBC Sports. It's about quality control.

What's next: Including Sunday's opener, the Patriots' have a tough early schedule, with the Jets, Dolphins and Cowboys. All are seen as tests for Jones and the offense.