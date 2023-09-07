Share on email (opens in new window)

The greatest Patriot who ever lived will be back at Gillette Stadium on Sunday for a halftime ceremony honoring his 20-year career in New England.

Driving the news: The game kicks off at 4:25pm on WBZ, so expect halftime sometime around 6pm.

A crew will probably set up a small stage and owner Robert Kraft is expected to give a speech.

Brady himself may only have a few minutes to speak to the crowd given halftime ceremonies' tight timelines, WBZ.com sports writer Michael Hurley said.

The intrigue: The Patriots have been tightlipped about what the ceremony may look like.

Kraft Sports & Entertainment COO Jim Nolan told 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Zolak & Bertrand" show to anticipate seeing Brady somewhere on the field before the game as well as at halftime.

Former Brady teammate Ty Law told radio host Greg Hill that he and a lot of other former players from Brady's epic run as QB will also be at the game.

What we're watching: Brady just added a new retirement gig to his resume as "strategic advisor" to Delta Airlines.