1 hour ago - Education

Boston's back-to-school COVID guidance as a new strain spreads

Steph Solis
Illustration of an apple wearing a covid mask.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Boston health officials are urging families to stock up on COVID-19 tests as the school year starts Thursday.

Why it matters: The first day of school comes as a new COVID strain is spreading, and updated boosters are still weeks away.

Driving the news: The Boston Public Health Commission recommends that families have rapid test kits at home in case anyone feels sick or has been exposed to COVID.

  • The commission suggests children wear face masks in crowded indoor settings, or if they are immunocompromised or sick with COVID.
  • Like most U.S. schools, three years after the pandemic began Boston Public Schools doesn't have mask mandates, but recommends that people exposed to or sick with COVID wear a mask after returning from isolation.

The big picture: Rebounding case counts and the prospect of another "tripledemic" of respiratory illness are causing concern and prompting districts across the U.S. to walk a tightrope as they reevaluate protocols, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Maya Goldman report.

Zoom in: In Boston, the commission also recommends families stay up to date with vaccines for COVID, the flu, pertussis, measles and varicella.

Protip: Its standing clinics at the Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury and at Boston City Hall offer boosters and rapid test kits.

  • The clinics will continue running from 12-6pm Thursday through Saturday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more