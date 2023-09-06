Boston health officials are urging families to stock up on COVID-19 tests as the school year starts Thursday.

Why it matters: The first day of school comes as a new COVID strain is spreading, and updated boosters are still weeks away.

Driving the news: The Boston Public Health Commission recommends that families have rapid test kits at home in case anyone feels sick or has been exposed to COVID.

The commission suggests children wear face masks in crowded indoor settings, or if they are immunocompromised or sick with COVID.

Like most U.S. schools, three years after the pandemic began Boston Public Schools doesn't have mask mandates, but recommends that people exposed to or sick with COVID wear a mask after returning from isolation.

The big picture: Rebounding case counts and the prospect of another "tripledemic" of respiratory illness are causing concern and prompting districts across the U.S. to walk a tightrope as they reevaluate protocols, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Maya Goldman report.

Zoom in: In Boston, the commission also recommends families stay up to date with vaccines for COVID, the flu, pertussis, measles and varicella.

Protip: Its standing clinics at the Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury and at Boston City Hall offer boosters and rapid test kits.