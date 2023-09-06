Boston's back-to-school COVID guidance as a new strain spreads
Boston health officials are urging families to stock up on COVID-19 tests as the school year starts Thursday.
Why it matters: The first day of school comes as a new COVID strain is spreading, and updated boosters are still weeks away.
Driving the news: The Boston Public Health Commission recommends that families have rapid test kits at home in case anyone feels sick or has been exposed to COVID.
- The commission suggests children wear face masks in crowded indoor settings, or if they are immunocompromised or sick with COVID.
- Like most U.S. schools, three years after the pandemic began Boston Public Schools doesn't have mask mandates, but recommends that people exposed to or sick with COVID wear a mask after returning from isolation.
The big picture: Rebounding case counts and the prospect of another "tripledemic" of respiratory illness are causing concern and prompting districts across the U.S. to walk a tightrope as they reevaluate protocols, Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Maya Goldman report.
Zoom in: In Boston, the commission also recommends families stay up to date with vaccines for COVID, the flu, pertussis, measles and varicella.
Protip: Its standing clinics at the Bruce C. Bolling Building in Roxbury and at Boston City Hall offer boosters and rapid test kits.
- The clinics will continue running from 12-6pm Thursday through Saturday.
