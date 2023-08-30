Share on email (opens in new window)

A MassDOT employee in the tunnel during the eight-week closure. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Sumner Tunnel will reopen to motorists Friday — just in time for the holiday weekend.

Why it matters: The end of the two-month closure brings relief to motorists traveling between East Boston and the rest of the city, including those trying to make their flights at Logan Airport.

Driving the news: Crews overhauled the ceiling and ventilation system during the 88-year-old tunnel's two months closure.

The tunnel is set to reopen between 3am and 5am Friday.

Yes, but: It's not over yet. More tunnel closures are on the horizon for repairs, per MassDOT.

The Sumner will close on weekends from next Friday through next summer, with the tunnel closing at 11pm Fridays until 5am on Mondays.

It will shut down again next summer.

Meanwhile, the MBTA is ending the free Blue Line service and discounts on the Commuter Rail.

Zoom out: The tunnel reopening comes as people head to the airport for Labor Day weekend.