Sumner Tunnel to reopen Friday, followed by more closures
The Sumner Tunnel will reopen to motorists Friday — just in time for the holiday weekend.
Why it matters: The end of the two-month closure brings relief to motorists traveling between East Boston and the rest of the city, including those trying to make their flights at Logan Airport.
Driving the news: Crews overhauled the ceiling and ventilation system during the 88-year-old tunnel's two months closure.
- The tunnel is set to reopen between 3am and 5am Friday.
Yes, but: It's not over yet. More tunnel closures are on the horizon for repairs, per MassDOT.
- The Sumner will close on weekends from next Friday through next summer, with the tunnel closing at 11pm Fridays until 5am on Mondays.
- It will shut down again next summer.
Meanwhile, the MBTA is ending the free Blue Line service and discounts on the Commuter Rail.
Zoom out: The tunnel reopening comes as people head to the airport for Labor Day weekend.
- Domestic bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises are up 4% and international bookings are up 44% nationwide from last year, per AAA.
