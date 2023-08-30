24 mins ago - News

Sumner Tunnel to reopen Friday, followed by more closures

Steph Solis
A construction worker in the Sumner Tunnel while it's closed this summer for repairs.

A MassDOT employee in the tunnel during the eight-week closure. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Sumner Tunnel will reopen to motorists Friday — just in time for the holiday weekend.

Why it matters: The end of the two-month closure brings relief to motorists traveling between East Boston and the rest of the city, including those trying to make their flights at Logan Airport.

Driving the news: Crews overhauled the ceiling and ventilation system during the 88-year-old tunnel's two months closure.

  • The tunnel is set to reopen between 3am and 5am Friday.

Yes, but: It's not over yet. More tunnel closures are on the horizon for repairs, per MassDOT.

  • The Sumner will close on weekends from next Friday through next summer, with the tunnel closing at 11pm Fridays until 5am on Mondays.
  • It will shut down again next summer.

Meanwhile, the MBTA is ending the free Blue Line service and discounts on the Commuter Rail.

Zoom out: The tunnel reopening comes as people head to the airport for Labor Day weekend.

  • Domestic bookings for flights, hotels, rental cars, and cruises are up 4% and international bookings are up 44% nationwide from last year, per AAA.
