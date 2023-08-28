2 hours ago - Culture
Who can say they're really from Boston
What does it mean that you're from here?
- Like, really from here?
Does it mean you came to Boston for college and have been proudly slurping on iced coffee ever since?
- How about if you're technically from the South Shore, but, you know, you feel like a real Bostonian after about 15 years on Dot Ave?
- Can you show your surname on the passenger manifest of the Arbella?
- Even better, can you curse out a WASP in Wampanoag?
A Florida Man with Mass. ties on Reddit recently pleaded his case to be considered a true Masshole. Some of his credentials:
- His parents are from New Bedford and fed him kale soup.
- He's been here one year longer than he lived in Florida.
- He's civically active and is openly critical of the Seaport.
Why it matters: We always argue about how long it takes — in generations, not years — to call yourself a Bostonian, a North Ender, a Dot Rat or a true Cantabrigian.
- There's no good answer.
- Unless you're from Connecticut, then there's definitely an answer.
The bottom line: It makes sense to use two strategies here: when you're in Metro Boston, claim your true native town or region.
- If you're outside the area, just say Boston. No one's going to care that you're actually from Dedham.
