Who can say they're really from Boston

What does it mean that you're from here?

Like, really from here?

Does it mean you came to Boston for college and have been proudly slurping on iced coffee ever since?

How about if you're technically from the South Shore, but, you know, you feel like a real Bostonian after about 15 years on Dot Ave?

Can you show your surname on the passenger manifest of the Arbella?

Even better, can you curse out a WASP in Wampanoag?

A Florida Man with Mass. ties on Reddit recently pleaded his case to be considered a true Masshole. Some of his credentials:

His parents are from New Bedford and fed him kale soup.

He's been here one year longer than he lived in Florida.

He's civically active and is openly critical of the Seaport.

Why it matters: We always argue about how long it takes — in generations, not years — to call yourself a Bostonian, a North Ender, a Dot Rat or a true Cantabrigian.

There's no good answer.

Unless you're from Connecticut, then there's definitely an answer.

The bottom line: It makes sense to use two strategies here: when you're in Metro Boston, claim your true native town or region.