Boston is chock-full of tourist attractions that the rest of us often forget about.

Some might be worth recommending and some might be a waste of time and money.

Driving the news: Here's our take on what to avoid — and what to make time for.

Cheers - Beacon Street

TV's most famous pub.

Zoom in: There's a bar that passes for a replica of the TV set at street level, while the former Bull & Finch Pub, the inspiration for the show, is down the iconic cellar stairs.

Both bars are glorified gift shops for a show that ended its run over 30 years ago.

Details: The menu has standard pub fare with kitschy headings like "Sam's starters," "Lilith's Pan Asian Salad" and "Carla's Meatballs & Linguini."

Cheers charges tourist-level prices for the food. All the sandwiches are $19.99 aside from the $28.99 "Giant Norm Burger."

For drinks, it's the standard domestic beer taps with a few local IPAs from Castle Island and Offshore Brewing.

Cheers doesn't exactly have a craft cocktail menu, but they do make a "Screaming Viking," a drink featured on the show.

Keep the commemorative mug for $13!

Is it worth it? Of course not.

Any tourist visiting Beacon Hill should check out The Sevens Ale House for a true pub experience (with sandwiches for half the price) or walk over to one of the many great restaurants in the Back Bay.

You can also walk around the block to Cheers' sister restaurant 75 Chestnut for a higher-end experience.

Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

Codzilla - Long Wharf

It's the loudest, wettest ride in town.

Details: A 2,800 horsepower, twin-engine, extra-large speedboat blares music while doing doughnut spins in the harbor.

You will get wet.

A Boston Harbor City Cruise attraction, Codzilla costs $43 and lasts 40 minutes.

Is it worth it? Boat rides are always worth it, and this one certainly puts smiles on passengers' faces.

The speed and splashes of Codzilla don't disappoint, even if the host's jokes are incredibly cheesy.

Yes, but: At nearly $50 for the 40-minute ride, it might be beyond the price range of many families.

Boston, ya pretty. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

View Boston - Prudential Center

The observation deck on top of the Prudential Tower is the Hub's newest major attraction.

What's happening: The new three-floor experience opened in June, replacing the Top of the Hub restaurant and the Skywalk observation deck that had been closed since 2020.

Details: Floor 52 is the expansive glass viewing deck with views of the Back Bay and downtown in the foreground and the Charles River, Harbor Islands and Blue Hills behind.

The views are as stunning on a clear day as you'd expect.

Yes, but: Down one flight is the real star of the show: the outdoor lounge deck, where you can feel the breeze and hear the sounds of the city while enjoying the same sights.

And it features what must be Boston's highest altitude bar.

The third floor below offers a fancy restaurant called The Beacon, panoramic videos of city sights, a 3D multimedia model of Boston and kiosks about other activities tourists might want to visit.

Is it worth it? Surprisingly, yes it is.