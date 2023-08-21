57 mins ago - Food and Drink

Inside Gufo, Cambridge's new Italian eatery

Steph Solis
Gufo's roasted mushroom pizza with fontina and roasted garlic is served on a platter at a table.

Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

👋🏼 Steph here. Gufo, the new Italian restaurant in Cambridge, has fresh pasta and lightly fried dough with prosciutto and garlic butter.

  • But what won me over was the pizza.

The big picture: If you don't know by now, I'm a pizza snob. But I'm from New Jersey, so can you blame me?

The meal: A roasted mushroom pizza with fontina and roasted garlic.

  • This pie had a smidge of oil in every slice, and the greens and mushrooms complemented each other well.

The cost: $18

Zoom out: To me, most Boston-area pizzas pale in comparison to this. They're usually too greasy or too bready.

Pro tip: I also recommend the fried dough, the mortadella cappelletti and the spaghetti puttanesca.

