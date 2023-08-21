57 mins ago - Food and Drink
Inside Gufo, Cambridge's new Italian eatery
👋🏼 Steph here. Gufo, the new Italian restaurant in Cambridge, has fresh pasta and lightly fried dough with prosciutto and garlic butter.
- But what won me over was the pizza.
The big picture: If you don't know by now, I'm a pizza snob. But I'm from New Jersey, so can you blame me?
The meal: A roasted mushroom pizza with fontina and roasted garlic.
- This pie had a smidge of oil in every slice, and the greens and mushrooms complemented each other well.
The cost: $18
Zoom out: To me, most Boston-area pizzas pale in comparison to this. They're usually too greasy or too bready.
Pro tip: I also recommend the fried dough, the mortadella cappelletti and the spaghetti puttanesca.
