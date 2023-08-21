Share on email (opens in new window)

👋🏼 Steph here. Gufo, the new Italian restaurant in Cambridge, has fresh pasta and lightly fried dough with prosciutto and garlic butter.

But what won me over was the pizza.

The big picture: If you don't know by now, I'm a pizza snob. But I'm from New Jersey, so can you blame me?

The meal: A roasted mushroom pizza with fontina and roasted garlic.

This pie had a smidge of oil in every slice, and the greens and mushrooms complemented each other well.

The cost: $18

Zoom out: To me, most Boston-area pizzas pale in comparison to this. They're usually too greasy or too bready.

Pro tip: I also recommend the fried dough, the mortadella cappelletti and the spaghetti puttanesca.