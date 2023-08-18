Meet Wada Hoppah: The new ferry from Watertown to downtown Boston
There could soon be another option for commuting downtown: a water ferry down the Charles River.
What's happening: A local software developer plans to launch roundtrip water shuttle service from the Galen Street Dock on Watertown Square to the Hatch Shell on Beacon Hill within the next two months.
- The Wada Hoppah will stop at multiple docks along the route, seven days a week.
Why it matters: Boston automobile traffic is terrible, and Wada Hoppah founder Drew Rollert thinks utilizing the river is a way to decrease congestion and emissions.
Details: The all-electric ferry boat is being specially built to sail on the Charles, which is as shallow as 18 inches in some spots.
- Organizers say the 47-foot trimaran will hold around a dozen passengers and won't create a wake.
The route from Watertown Square to Beacon Hill would run around 67 minutes, slightly longer than public transit options, but passengers are guaranteed a seat, owner Rollert tells Axios.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.