There could soon be another option for commuting downtown: a water ferry down the Charles River.

What's happening: A local software developer plans to launch roundtrip water shuttle service from the Galen Street Dock on Watertown Square to the Hatch Shell on Beacon Hill within the next two months.

The Wada Hoppah will stop at multiple docks along the route, seven days a week.

Why it matters: Boston automobile traffic is terrible, and Wada Hoppah founder Drew Rollert thinks utilizing the river is a way to decrease congestion and emissions.

Details: The all-electric ferry boat is being specially built to sail on the Charles, which is as shallow as 18 inches in some spots.

Organizers say the 47-foot trimaran will hold around a dozen passengers and won't create a wake.

The route from Watertown Square to Beacon Hill would run around 67 minutes, slightly longer than public transit options, but passengers are guaranteed a seat, owner Rollert tells Axios.