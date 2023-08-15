Share on email (opens in new window)

Some 134,000 Massachusetts residents may have had their personal information stolen in a data breach involving a widely used file-transfer software, state officials and UMass Chan Medical say.

Driving the news: Hackers targeted recent or current recipients of MassHealth, state cash benefits, Aging Services Access Points services and other resources, officials said in a news release.

No UMass Chan or state systems were compromised in the incident.

The big picture: Millions of Americans have had their health information stolen thanks to a security flaw in IBM's MOVEit file transfer software.

The Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, which runs the state's Medicaid program, was also affected.

Zoom in: In Massachusetts, the breach exposed people's dates of birth, mailing addresses, Social Security numbers, medical details and financial account information.

Be smart: UMass Chan is offering free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to those whose Social Security numbers or financial information was exposed.

Pro tip: The state and the hospital set up an information hotline for the breach, running 9am-5pm on weekdays at 855-862-7769.