Last year's Carnival theme was "monsters, myths and legends," so all the monsters and nymphs were out to play. Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Provincetown's annual Carnival kicks off this weekend.

This year's theme is "the land of toys" so get your costumes ready for the kickoff party Sunday night at 10pm at the Crown & Anchor.

There's a 5k Sunday morning, a "babes and bois" pool party at noon and a disco duck cruise at 4pm.

If you can't make it to Carnival, you can get a slice of P-town at the MFA with their "Provincetown Printmakers" exhibit.

The show features a group of artists who created color woodblock prints of the seaside art colony and LGBTQ+ resort town.

For those staying around Boston this weekend, the Feast of the Madonna Della Cava returns to the North End for its 103rd year.

The festivities begin Friday with a blessing, music and raffle and culminates with a mass Sunday at St. Stephen's Church and procession.

Find the full schedule here.

Chinatown celebrates the August Moon Festival, the local East Asian community's version of the mid-autumn harvest festival.