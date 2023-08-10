48 mins ago - Culture
Things to do in Boston this weekend: Provincetown's Carnival and more
Provincetown's annual Carnival kicks off this weekend.
- This year's theme is "the land of toys" so get your costumes ready for the kickoff party Sunday night at 10pm at the Crown & Anchor.
- There's a 5k Sunday morning, a "babes and bois" pool party at noon and a disco duck cruise at 4pm.
If you can't make it to Carnival, you can get a slice of P-town at the MFA with their "Provincetown Printmakers" exhibit.
- The show features a group of artists who created color woodblock prints of the seaside art colony and LGBTQ+ resort town.
For those staying around Boston this weekend, the Feast of the Madonna Della Cava returns to the North End for its 103rd year.
- The festivities begin Friday with a blessing, music and raffle and culminates with a mass Sunday at St. Stephen's Church and procession.
- Find the full schedule here.
Chinatown celebrates the August Moon Festival, the local East Asian community's version of the mid-autumn harvest festival.
- The celebration runs 10am-5pm Sunday at Beach Street and Harrison Avenue.
More Boston stories
