Albert Ganjei and his son, Joshua Ganjei, are the men behind European Watch Company. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Diamond-studded watches. Gold cases. Alligator-leather wristbands.

That's what's made European Watch Company a multi-million-dollar Boston business with clients from all over the world.

Why it matters: The company, which runs out of a nondescript Back Bay brownstone, has grown from a niche retailer and repairer into a father-son team with $100 million in sales last year, per the owners.

What's happening: Albert Ganjei and his son Joshua are celebrating the company's 30th anniversary and pushing to grow even more as they ride a recent wave of vintage watch collecting.

Flashback: Albert Ganjei, a civil engineer and IT professional turned watch dealer, opened the store in 1993.

He started by selling a handful of high-end watches and upscaling newer watches by replacing faux crocodile leather straps with alligator leather. They went for maybe $5,000 or $10,000 at the time.

Ganjei says he also took on small, intricate repairs to build trust with new customers — even when it cut into profits.

Two decades later, his son Joshua graduated business school and picked up some work at the shop. He never left.

Joshua started to see the collector's market take off and urged his dad to spend more —maybe too much, Albert says — on collector's items.

The Omega Speedmaster. Photo: Courtesy of European Watch Company

Zoom in: The collector's market means finding rare wristwatches that fans throw money at — sometimes up to $250,000.

One of those watches is a $25,000 Omega Speedmaster, the kind Buzz Aldrin wore on the moon — and a brand Albert remembers once costing $1,600.

The five-figure model Joshua found is one of the few remaining pre-1969 models.

Yes, but: They agree their investments in collector's items and their attention to customer service, which they say used to be rare among watch dealers, are what helped them succeed.

What's next: The company is striving for 20% growth in the next year. Albert and Joshua say they're on track to meet that goal.