How downtown Boston's pandemic recovery is going

Data: University of Toronto; Note: Seasons are March-May (spring), June-August (summer), September-November (fall) and December-February (winter); Visitors determined by counting unique mobile phones in ZIP codes with high employee density; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Foot traffic is rebounding unevenly in different parts of Boston's downtown, according to two studies of where people are going.

What's happening: Foot traffic in the two zip codes that make up the city's Financial District is at 47.8% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to mobile phone data analyzed by University of Toronto researchers.

That means activity in the area has decreased this year compared to last — and was actually higher in the summer of 2021, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Yes, but: Foot traffic sensors placed in areas more dedicated to tourism, retail, restaurants and entertainment — Downtown Crossing, the Theater District and the Ladder District — show improvements.

Why it matters: Downtown hasn't been able to recover the activity levels it saw pre-pandemic, according to both sets of data, but areas less affected by remote work are on the upswing.

Details: 14 sensors between Tremont Street, Congress Street and Essex Street show foot traffic levels comparable with last July, Downtown Boston Business Improvement District president Michael Nichols told Axios.

But that was the first plateau after year-over-year growth in activity since 2021.

Zoom out: Boosting downtown is top of mind for City Hall right now. Officials just rolled out one of the boldest post-pandemic revival plans yet, offering tax breaks of up to a staggering 75% to developers who transform office space into residential housing.

Mayor Michelle Wu is also offering $2.8 million in grants to small businesses to move into vacant city storefronts.

The big picture: Several U.S. cities with diverse downtowns — meaning, a healthy mixture of office space, housing, attractions and so on — have nearly returned to, or even exceeded, their pre-pandemic foot traffic rates.

San Diego is at 88% of its pre-pandemic foot traffic. And Salt Lake City's post-pandemic foot traffic rate — nearly 140% — is particularly remarkable.

But downtowns dedicated to office work are still struggling to recover in the remote work era. New York is at 67% of pre-pandemic foot trafficking financial areas, and San Francisco is at 31.9%.

What's next: Nichols expects this fall's foot-traffic sensor readings to come in around 20% higher than last year's. He's heartened that large employers like law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges have put plans in place to return workers to offices soon.

Of note: The study of the Financial District is based on anonymized mobile phone activity analyzed by the School of Cities at the University of Toronto (read about their methodology here.)