Fancy new digs surface in Southie

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Seven new apartment buildings are rising over six blocks of former industrial space in South Boston.

What's happening: Leasing is open for the first building in the 5-acre Washington Village complex at the corner of Damrell Street and Old Colony Avenue.

Dubbed the South Standard, it has 214 rental units, and move-ins are scheduled for the fall.

Developer Samuels & Associates is touting the apartments' terraces, walk-in closets and dens that could double as home offices.

Photo: Courtesy Samuels & Associates

Studios will start at $2,780, 1-bedrooms at $3,300, 2-bedrooms at $4,500 and 3-bedrooms at $6,185.

What's next: The building will have 20,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.