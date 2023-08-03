58 mins ago - Real Estate

Fancy new digs surface in Southie

Mike Deehan

Photo: Courtesy Samuels & Associates

Seven new apartment buildings are rising over six blocks of former industrial space in South Boston.

What's happening: Leasing is open for the first building in the 5-acre Washington Village complex at the corner of Damrell Street and Old Colony Avenue.

  1. Dubbed the South Standard, it has 214 rental units, and move-ins are scheduled for the fall.
  • Developer Samuels & Associates is touting the apartments' terraces, walk-in closets and dens that could double as home offices.
Photo: Courtesy Samuels & Associates

Studios will start at $2,780, 1-bedrooms at $3,300, 2-bedrooms at $4,500 and 3-bedrooms at $6,185.

What's next: The building will have 20,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.

