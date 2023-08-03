The New England Aquarium has a brand new addition: this little rockhopper penguin chick.

She hatched June 23.

Staff had to help her out of her shell.

Current weight: 3 lbs.

Which is 17 times more than the 2.8 ounces she weighed at birth.

What's next: The chick's name will be revealed in the fall. She could join the other 13 rockhoppers in the penguin exhibit then if she's healthy enough.