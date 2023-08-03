57 mins ago - Things to Do

There's a new chick at the Aquarium

Mike Deehan

Mondays, amiright? Photo: Vanessa Kahn/New England Aquarium

The New England Aquarium has a brand new addition: this little rockhopper penguin chick.

  • She hatched June 23.
  • Staff had to help her out of her shell.
  • Current weight: 3 lbs.
  • Which is 17 times more than the 2.8 ounces she weighed at birth.

What's next: The chick's name will be revealed in the fall. She could join the other 13 rockhoppers in the penguin exhibit then if she's healthy enough.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more