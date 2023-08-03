57 mins ago - Things to Do
There's a new chick at the Aquarium
The New England Aquarium has a brand new addition: this little rockhopper penguin chick.
- She hatched June 23.
- Staff had to help her out of her shell.
- Current weight: 3 lbs.
- Which is 17 times more than the 2.8 ounces she weighed at birth.
What's next: The chick's name will be revealed in the fall. She could join the other 13 rockhoppers in the penguin exhibit then if she's healthy enough.

