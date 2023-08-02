Photos: Beyoncé takes over Boston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Amir and his friend Amanda came from Los Angeles to see the queen. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

She came. She slayed. She conquered.

What's happening: Beyoncé. Thousands showed up and showed out for the Renaissance tour stop at Gillette stadium on Tuesday, including Steph.

Why it matters: Because Beyoncé.

Steph's thought bubble: My friend Nate and I kept it simple, but others bought custom-made cowboy hats, tasseled shorts and shirts — or made it themselves.

It was almost as awe-inspiring as the queen herself.

Lasharia Smith of Springfield and Taquiyyah Hernandez of Greater Boston dressed up for Beyoncé. Hernandez is also celebrating her 34th birthday. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Jessica Weble of Portland, Maine, brought her sequin-stuffed cowboy hat to the Renaissance show. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

Friends Kim and Aaron traveled from out of state to see Beyoncé at Gillette Stadium. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios