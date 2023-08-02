31 mins ago - Things to Do

Photos: Beyoncé takes over Boston

Steph Solis

Amir and his friend Amanda came from Los Angeles to see the queen. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios

She came. She slayed. She conquered.

What's happening: Beyoncé. Thousands showed up and showed out for the Renaissance tour stop at Gillette stadium on Tuesday, including Steph.

Why it matters: Because Beyoncé.

Steph's thought bubble: My friend Nate and I kept it simple, but others bought custom-made cowboy hats, tasseled shorts and shirts — or made it themselves.

  • It was almost as awe-inspiring as the queen herself.
Lasharia Smith of Springfield and Taquiyyah Hernandez of Greater Boston dressed up for Beyoncé. Hernandez is also celebrating her 34th birthday. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Jessica Weble of Portland, Maine, brought her sequin-stuffed cowboy hat to the Renaissance show. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
Friends Kim and Aaron traveled from out of state to see Beyoncé at Gillette Stadium. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
South Shore residents Valentina T. And Ketsia N. had their fans ready for the show. Photo: Steph Solis/Axios
