Photos: Beyoncé takes over Boston
She came. She slayed. She conquered.
What's happening: Beyoncé. Thousands showed up and showed out for the Renaissance tour stop at Gillette stadium on Tuesday, including Steph.
Why it matters: Because Beyoncé.
Steph's thought bubble: My friend Nate and I kept it simple, but others bought custom-made cowboy hats, tasseled shorts and shirts — or made it themselves.
- It was almost as awe-inspiring as the queen herself.
