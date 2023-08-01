Share on email (opens in new window)

All Massachusetts public school students will continue to have access to free school meals this year.

It's welcome news to some districts that held off on hiring cafeteria workers and ordering food for fear state funding wouldn't come through.

Driving the news: Lawmakers on Beacon Hill committed $172 million to continue a pandemic-era program to provide K-12 students with meals free of charge.

The budget agreement passed by the House and Senate yesterday came one month late.

Why it matters: Students can get up to half of their daily nutrition from school meals, according to advocacy group Project Bread.

The group says more needy students will take advantage of free meals if the social stigma around payments and subsidies is removed from students' cafeteria experience.

What's next: Gov. Maura Healey is expected to sign the budget into law, which will free up the funds for districts just in time as schools return in the coming weeks.