This weekend in Boston: Barbie beach party, Revere Sand Sculpting Festival

Steph Solis
Six people are putting the finishing touches on a 22-foot King Kong sand sculpture on Revere Beach.

Artists worked on a 22-foot-high King Kong for this year's festival. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

If you need an excuse to log off early, this weekend’s calendar is packed with things to do in the Boston area.

🏖️ Revere Beach has transformed into a sand-studded art museum as the sand sculpting festival returns Friday.

  • The festival runs until Sunday night featuring fireworks, a performance from the Blue Man Group and all the street food your heart desires.

🎶 DJ Jazzy Jeff is headlining the NAACP’s Hub Block Party Friday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

  • The free party’s from 5:30pm-9pm.
  • The Hub will be open to the public during the convention, which runs until Aug. 1.

👙 M Street Beach will transform into a pink paradise Saturday for a Barbie Beach Party.

  • It’s free, but RSVPs are encouraged.
  • Dress code: Pink, obviously.

🇵🇷 The 57th annual Puerto Rican Festival kicks off Saturday morning at City Hall Plaza and culminates with a Sunday parade at noon.

  • The festival runs 10am-2pm both days.
  • Pro tip: Grab a beef pastelillo if you spot some.
