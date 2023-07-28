Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Artists worked on a 22-foot-high King Kong for this year's festival. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

If you need an excuse to log off early, this weekend’s calendar is packed with things to do in the Boston area.

🏖️ Revere Beach has transformed into a sand-studded art museum as the sand sculpting festival returns Friday.

The festival runs until Sunday night featuring fireworks, a performance from the Blue Man Group and all the street food your heart desires.

🎶 DJ Jazzy Jeff is headlining the NAACP’s Hub Block Party Friday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

The free party’s from 5:30pm-9pm.

The Hub will be open to the public during the convention, which runs until Aug. 1.

👙 M Street Beach will transform into a pink paradise Saturday for a Barbie Beach Party.

It’s free, but RSVPs are encouraged.

Dress code: Pink, obviously.

🇵🇷 The 57th annual Puerto Rican Festival kicks off Saturday morning at City Hall Plaza and culminates with a Sunday parade at noon.