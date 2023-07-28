33 mins ago - Things to Do
This weekend in Boston: Barbie beach party, Revere Sand Sculpting Festival
If you need an excuse to log off early, this weekend’s calendar is packed with things to do in the Boston area.
🏖️ Revere Beach has transformed into a sand-studded art museum as the sand sculpting festival returns Friday.
- The festival runs until Sunday night featuring fireworks, a performance from the Blue Man Group and all the street food your heart desires.
🎶 DJ Jazzy Jeff is headlining the NAACP’s Hub Block Party Friday at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
- The free party’s from 5:30pm-9pm.
- The Hub will be open to the public during the convention, which runs until Aug. 1.
👙 M Street Beach will transform into a pink paradise Saturday for a Barbie Beach Party.
- It’s free, but RSVPs are encouraged.
- Dress code: Pink, obviously.
🇵🇷 The 57th annual Puerto Rican Festival kicks off Saturday morning at City Hall Plaza and culminates with a Sunday parade at noon.
- The festival runs 10am-2pm both days.
- Pro tip: Grab a beef pastelillo if you spot some.
