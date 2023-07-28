Black organizers strategize in Boston ahead of 2024

Boston activists joined Black civic leaders from across the country in Dorchester on Thursday to delve into voter data and compare notes about getting voters to the polls.

Driving the news: The bootcamp, part of this week's national NAACP convention, was geared toward the organization's goal to increase 2024 turnout and participation in local government and state legislatures.

Thursday's training was one of a handful of events taking place in Boston's majority-minority neighborhoods.

Why it matters: Boston isn't grappling with the national trend in Republican states of banning LGBTQ+ or Black history books, but local organizers say the training could bolster efforts to revive rent control, reduce the racial wealth gap and boost wages for child caregivers.

Even with help from politicians the NAACP considers allies, like Gov. Maura Healey, "the type of progress we need to see is not going to come from the top. It’s going to come from the grassroots," NAACP Boston President Tanisha Sullivan told Axios.

Zoom in: Mobilizing voters can range from providing transportation for voters to organizing arts-and-crafts events so parents can register to vote while their children are nearby, attendees say.

What they’re saying: Mimi Ramos, executive director of New England United 4 Justice, told Axios she hopes the bootcamp shows her team's young staffers that they’re not alone.

"Folks across the country, we’re struggling and creating solutions together. For me, this is an opportunity for them to network, to build and to learn from each other in this space."

"This bootcamp is about what happens between now and the first primary next year, but it’s also about what happens in the school board, what happens at the city council, what happens at the county council and commission," NAACP chairperson Leon Russell said.