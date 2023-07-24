1 hour ago - Politics

Taking stock of Governor Healey's record on transparency, six months in

Mike Deehan
Photo illustration of Maura Healey with lines radiating from her.

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Gov. Maura Healey entered office this year vowing to break with tradition and refuse to claim exceptions from the state public records law — a stance that thrilled transparency advocates.

Why it matters: It seemed to signal that, for the first time in decades, the governor's office would make most documents about the administration available to the public.

Yes, but: Six months in, that's not quite what's happened.

Zoom in: Instead of claiming a blanket exemption like previous governors, Healey instituted a new policy.

  • It says she'll evaluate requests based on the law, the "established exemptions" previous governors relied on and what her office described as "any unique obligations of the Governor’s Office" —language very similar to that employed by previous governors.

What has that looked like, practically speaking?

The records Healey has so far closed off include:

Meanwhile, many entries in the governor's daily calendar for days requested by media organizations were released with details redacted.

What they're saying: Healey's aides said that giving up the records would interfere with the governor's duties and that some calendar details, like meeting locations, were omitted for security reasons.

  • When asked about the withheld abortion-pill emails, Healey told Axios, "We produced all the records that were available. There were certain records that we could not produce because they’re attorney-client privilege, and I’m not going to violate that exemption.”

Of note: Healey hasn't denied every public-information request. The Boston Herald was able to find out her recent trip to Ireland cost $83,000, in part paid with public funds.

