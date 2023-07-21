Share on email (opens in new window)

Massachusetts leaders hailed the U.S. Senate’s move to earmark $350 million for new Cape Cod bridges.

Why it matters: Congressional aid could be a game-changer in the decades-long efforts to replace the deteriorating bridges.

Yes, but: The proposed funding needs to survive votes in the Senate and the House, and get Biden’s approval — all while lawmakers haggle over how to keep the government funded past this September.

Catch up fast: The state needs an estimated $4 billion to replace the nearly 90-year-old bridges.

The Bourne Bridge was rated structurally deficient in 2021, per the Cape Cod Times.

The Sagamore's condition was rated fair but in need of repair.

Zoom in: If the money from Washington falls through, it won’t be the first time this year.