1 hour ago - News

Cape Cod bridges could get millions in congressional aid

Steph Solis

Photo: Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Massachusetts leaders hailed the U.S. Senate’s move to earmark $350 million for new Cape Cod bridges.

Why it matters: Congressional aid could be a game-changer in the decades-long efforts to replace the deteriorating bridges.

Yes, but: The proposed funding needs to survive votes in the Senate and the House, and get Biden’s approval — all while lawmakers haggle over how to keep the government funded past this September.

Catch up fast: The state needs an estimated $4 billion to replace the nearly 90-year-old bridges.

  • The Bourne Bridge was rated structurally deficient in 2021, per the Cape Cod Times.
  • The Sagamore's condition was rated fair but in need of repair.

Zoom in: If the money from Washington falls through, it won’t be the first time this year.

  • The federal government in January rejected the state’s funding request to replace the bridges, the second time they were denied aid under Biden’s infrastructure law.
  • The state did get $1.6 million for project planning this year, though.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more