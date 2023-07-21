1 hour ago - News
Cape Cod bridges could get millions in congressional aid
Massachusetts leaders hailed the U.S. Senate’s move to earmark $350 million for new Cape Cod bridges.
Why it matters: Congressional aid could be a game-changer in the decades-long efforts to replace the deteriorating bridges.
Yes, but: The proposed funding needs to survive votes in the Senate and the House, and get Biden’s approval — all while lawmakers haggle over how to keep the government funded past this September.
Catch up fast: The state needs an estimated $4 billion to replace the nearly 90-year-old bridges.
- The Bourne Bridge was rated structurally deficient in 2021, per the Cape Cod Times.
- The Sagamore's condition was rated fair but in need of repair.
Zoom in: If the money from Washington falls through, it won’t be the first time this year.
- The federal government in January rejected the state’s funding request to replace the bridges, the second time they were denied aid under Biden’s infrastructure law.
- The state did get $1.6 million for project planning this year, though.
