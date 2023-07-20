56 mins ago - Culture
ICA's Vinyl Nights brings back old-school DJing
The Institute of Contemporary Art continues its Vinyl Nights series Friday with Select Chemka + Tyler Kpakpo.
Details: The series started earlier this month and runs through late August, featuring some of the city's best all-vinyl DJs.
Zoom in: Kpakpo, who started DJing in Boston, began experimenting with vinyl records after moving to New York City in 2021.
- He likes to mix gospel, disco and rap with various genres and combine tracks with different tempos.
What they're saying: "It's really about finding the soul in it and letting that soul speak through," Kpakpo tells Axios.
