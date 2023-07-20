ICA's Vinyl Nights brings back old-school DJing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Tyler Kpakpo was born and raised in Boston. Photo: Courtesy of the ICA

The Institute of Contemporary Art continues its Vinyl Nights series Friday with Select Chemka + Tyler Kpakpo.

Details: The series started earlier this month and runs through late August, featuring some of the city's best all-vinyl DJs.

Zoom in: Kpakpo, who started DJing in Boston, began experimenting with vinyl records after moving to New York City in 2021.

He likes to mix gospel, disco and rap with various genres and combine tracks with different tempos.

What they're saying: "It's really about finding the soul in it and letting that soul speak through," Kpakpo tells Axios.