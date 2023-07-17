A bullet hole in the front window of Modern Pastry on Hanover Street. Photo: John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

A North End restaurant owner who allegedly shot at a man outside Modern Pastry and missed — hitting the bakery’s window instead — remains at large, per police and multiple reports.

Catch up fast: Patrick Mendoza, listed as an owner of Prince Street Italian restaurant Monica’s Trattoria, is accused of shooting at Rocco Giovanello last Wednesday, the Boston Globe reported.

In December 2022, Mendoza was convicted of assault and battery, the Globe also reported.

Prosecutors identified Giovanello as the assault victim back then, too.

The latest: Police say they have an arrest warrant out for Mendoza on several assault charges. He remains at large.

Details: Giovanello told a detective he was standing outside the bakery around 10:30pm waiting for his daughter to get off work when he saw Mendoza riding a bicycle down Hanover Street, per the Globe.

Witnesses told police they saw a man fire a handgun and flee on a bike.

One of the bullets hit Modern Pastry’s window, per a police report published by NBC Boston.

Between the lines: Mendoza was due in court the day of the shooting for a probation violation hearing in the prior case involving Giovanello, the Globe reported. He didn’t show up.