North End shooting suspect, owner of Monica's Trattoria, remains at large
A North End restaurant owner who allegedly shot at a man outside Modern Pastry and missed — hitting the bakery’s window instead — remains at large, per police and multiple reports.
Catch up fast: Patrick Mendoza, listed as an owner of Prince Street Italian restaurant Monica’s Trattoria, is accused of shooting at Rocco Giovanello last Wednesday, the Boston Globe reported.
- In December 2022, Mendoza was convicted of assault and battery, the Globe also reported.
- Prosecutors identified Giovanello as the assault victim back then, too.
The latest: Police say they have an arrest warrant out for Mendoza on several assault charges. He remains at large.
Details: Giovanello told a detective he was standing outside the bakery around 10:30pm waiting for his daughter to get off work when he saw Mendoza riding a bicycle down Hanover Street, per the Globe.
- Witnesses told police they saw a man fire a handgun and flee on a bike.
- One of the bullets hit Modern Pastry’s window, per a police report published by NBC Boston.
Between the lines: Mendoza was due in court the day of the shooting for a probation violation hearing in the prior case involving Giovanello, the Globe reported. He didn’t show up.
