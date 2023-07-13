Boston City Councilor speeding when she crashed
City Councilor Kendra Lara was driving more than twice the speed limit when she collided with a house on Centre Street in JP last month, according to a newly-released police report.
Why it matters: The new revelation joins the already-public violations of driving a car that was unregistered and uninsured with an expired sticker — without a valid license.
Driving the news: Police are considering citing Lara with reckless operation, speeding and another seat belt violation, on top of the existing charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
- A police report covered by multiple news outlets determined Lara was going at least 53 mph, well over Centre Street's 25 mph speed limit.
- It also showed Lara hasn't had a valid driver's license for a decade after failing to pay a past seat belt fine.
- She's set to appear in court Wednesday July 19.
Catch up quick: Lara said in an apology to constituents last week she was driving a friend's car during the crash. Her 7-year-old son was allegedly riding in the back without a booster seat and was injured in the crash.
Lara represents Jamaica Plain, Egleston Square and the more conservative neighborhoods of Roslindale and West Roxbury.
- She was director of radical philanthropy at Boston social justice organization Resist before becoming the first non-Irish American to represent District 6 in 2021.
- Lara, then known as Kendra Hicks, won a heated race against a moderate Democrat.
- She considers herself a socialist, telling the Jamaica Plain News last year that socialism offers a vision of racial justice, affordable homes, stronger public education, safer communities and a more livable planet.
The intrigue: This isn't the first time Lara has made controversial headlines.
- She sent an antisemitic Tweet last year featuring Jewish stereotypes that she later said in a statement was related to boycotts of Israel.
Of note: She has admitted to missing rent payments multiple times in the last decade. At one point a landlord threatened to terminate her lease.
