Councilor Kendra Lara (center) alongside other city officials, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu (right) at an October press conference. Photo: Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

City Councilor Kendra Lara was driving more than twice the speed limit when she collided with a house on Centre Street in JP last month, according to a newly-released police report.

Why it matters: The new revelation joins the already-public violations of driving a car that was unregistered and uninsured with an expired sticker — without a valid license.

Driving the news: Police are considering citing Lara with reckless operation, speeding and another seat belt violation, on top of the existing charges of operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

A police report covered by multiple news outlets determined Lara was going at least 53 mph, well over Centre Street's 25 mph speed limit.

It also showed Lara hasn't had a valid driver's license for a decade after failing to pay a past seat belt fine.

She's set to appear in court Wednesday July 19.

Catch up quick: Lara said in an apology to constituents last week she was driving a friend's car during the crash. Her 7-year-old son was allegedly riding in the back without a booster seat and was injured in the crash.

Lara represents Jamaica Plain, Egleston Square and the more conservative neighborhoods of Roslindale and West Roxbury.

She was director of radical philanthropy at Boston social justice organization Resist before becoming the first non-Irish American to represent District 6 in 2021.

Lara, then known as Kendra Hicks, won a heated race against a moderate Democrat.

She considers herself a socialist, telling the Jamaica Plain News last year that socialism offers a vision of racial justice, affordable homes, stronger public education, safer communities and a more livable planet.

The intrigue: This isn't the first time Lara has made controversial headlines.

She sent an antisemitic Tweet last year featuring Jewish stereotypes that she later said in a statement was related to boycotts of Israel.

Of note: She has admitted to missing rent payments multiple times in the last decade. At one point a landlord threatened to terminate her lease.